EVERGLOW announce Sihyeon as the group’s new leader, EU to step down

South Korean girl group EVERGLOW have announced a change in the group’s leader position.

The announcement was made during their May 25 showcase for the promotion of their recently released project ‘Last Melody’, which features the lead single ‘FIRST’. During the broadcast, EVERGLOW revealed that former leader EU would be passing the mantle on to fellow member and vocalist Sihyeon. The latter expressed that she will be taking responsibilities to make sure “[their] team works harmoniously together” and wished to become “a leader who can communicate,” per a translation by Soompi.

While an official reason for the change was not mentioned, EU spoke of her confidence in Sihyeon to excel as the girl group’s newly-named leader, claiming that “being a leader wasn’t hard”. She also thanked her fellow members for “following [her] so well until now”, emphasising that she would continue to be a pillar of support for her teammates as the eldest member.

In a message to their fans (also known as Forevers), EU communicated her gratefulness for their love and support. “We’ll work to become singers you feel proud of. Please don’t go anywhere, and stay here with us,” said the rapper.

The release of ‘Last Melody’ marks the group’s first comeback since their sophomore mini-album ‘−77.82X−78.29’ in September 2020, which featured the title track ‘La Di Da’. The six-member act had also dropped a track titled ‘Let Me Dance’, a remake of the 2003 South Korean singer Lexy’s song for the official soundtrack of the South Korean TV series The Spies Who Loved Me.

The sextet made their debut in 2019 with the song ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’ from their first album ‘Arrival Of Everglow’. Comprised of members EU, Sihyeon, Aisha, Mia, Onda and Yiren, EVERGLOW are the first K-pop girl group to be managed by China-based entertainment agency Yuehua Entertainment.