EVERGLOW to temporarily promote without member Yiren

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW will be temporarily carrying out their activities as a five-member act.

On January 9, Yuehua Entertainment announced that Chinese member Yiren would be taking a short break from the group’s activities to return to China. The agency noted that, due to her “academic status”, the idol is expected to return home from mid-January until the end of February.

“She will be taking a break there for a while to spend time with her family, whom she hasn’t seen in a long time because of COVID-19,” added Yuehua, as translated by Soompi. “During the time stated above, EVERGLOW will continue their domestic activities with five members, and carry out their schedule as planned.”

[📢EVERGLOW NOTICE] EVERGLOW 이런 관련 안내드립니다. ▶ https://t.co/zEfTFermeL — EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) January 9, 2022

Advertisement

In December, EVERGLOW made a comeback with their third mini-album ‘Return of The Girl’ alongside its lead single ‘Pirate’. It had marked the act’s second release of 2021, following their May single album ‘Last Melody’.

In a glowing four-star review of the former, NME’s Tanu I. Raj had called it a “breath of fresh air,” and praised the group’s delivery of “sizzling, attractive confidence”.

Back in August, EVERGLOW had also released the special single ‘Promise’ for UNICEF’s Promise Campaign. The song was accompanied by a choreography clip, which featured the members performing the track on an open field.

In July, EVERGLOW made an appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series where they took on hits by various popular artists. Throughout the video, the girl group member sang a number of hit songs, including Lady Gaga‘s ‘Poker Face’, Britney Spears‘ ‘Baby One More Time’ and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’.