Every Time I Die announce 2022 UK tour dates

Every Time I Die have announced a nine-date tour of the UK for winter next year.

The New York rockers will hit the road with The Bronx, Jesus Piece and sanction, playing shows in major cities in January and February.

The quartet of heavy acts will kick off proceedings in Brighton before wrapping up in London nine days later.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale from this Friday (April 16) at 9am, with full details listed below.

“Ah yeah, UK!! We’re beyond stoked to announce we’ll be heading out on tour with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece and sanction,” The Bronx wrote on Twitter yesterday (April 12).

Every Time I Die released their most recent track, ‘AWOL’, in February. Before that, the Buffalo-based five-piece dropped two singles, ‘A Colossal Wreck’ and ‘Desperate Pleasures’ in December of last year.

The group’s touring compadres have also been busy releasing music in 2021. The Bronx put out the single ‘White Shadow’ last month, while sanction shared their third record, ‘With Blood…’, in January.

‘White Shadow’ will appear on The Bronx’s forthcoming record, ‘Bronx VI’, set for release in August.

Advertisement

Every Time I Die’s 2022 tour dates with The Bronx, Jesus Piece and sanction are:

JANUARY

Thursday 27 — Brighton, Chalk

Friday 28 — Nottingham, Rock City

Saturday 29 — Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sunday 30 — Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 1 — Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

Wednesday 2 — Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Thursday 3 — Leeds, Stylus

Friday 4 — Bristol, SWX

Saturday 5 — London, Roundhouse