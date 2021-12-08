Every Time I Die announced as final headliners for Outbreak Fest 2022

Outbreak Fest has announced that Every Time I Die will be the final headliners at next year’s festival, joining Turnstile and Knocked Loose.

The festival will mark its 10-year anniversary from June 24-26, 2022, at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester. The line-up is completed by the addition of acts including post-hardcore band Touché Amoré, Philadelphia’s Mannequin Pussy and shoegaze group Slow Crush.

Also on the bill for next year’s festival are Basement, who will play a 10th anniversary set featuring material from their albums ‘Colourmewithkindness’ and ‘I Wish I Could Stay Here’.

They’ll be joined by Chubby and the Gang, Higher Power, Citizen and more. See the full Outbreak 2022 line-up below, and find out more about tickets here.

Every Time I Die are your final headliner. We’ve also added Touché Amoré, Movements, Angel Du$t, Drug Church, Mannequin Pussy, Puppy, Witch Fever, Slow Crush, The Flex, Soft Kill, Choir Boy, Chastity, Dead Heat & Scowl. Tickets running low: https://t.co/ynygvnxwlS pic.twitter.com/69AeTyMV4w — Outbreak Fest (@OutbreakFest) December 3, 2021

As well as the bands on the line-up, Outbreak has announced that next year’s festival will include a skate ramp, art and photography exhibition, record and zine fair, independent market and more. Reviewing Outbreak Fest in 2018, NME called the event “a visceral, thrilling celebration of the last true subculture.”

Every Time I Die released their ninth album, ‘Radical’, on October 22 via Epitaph, marking their first album in five years. It featured the singles ‘AWOL’, ‘Post-Boredom’ and ‘Planet Shit’, as well as the double A-side ‘A Colossal Wreck’/‘Desperate Pleasures’.

Meanwhile, following frontman Keith Buckley’s recent announcement of his impromptu touring hiatus, the band said in a statement on social media that they’re working on their issues with Buckley “privately”.

“Now that I have seen the ‘official statement’ indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID,” Buckley initially tweeted.

After cancelling the last three shows of their tour, the band tweeted an apology to fans, writing: “Please give us a moment. And we will all see you at Tid The Season.”