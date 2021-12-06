Every Time I Die are working on issues with singer Keith Buckley “privately”

Every Time I Die have said in a statement on social media that they’re working on their issues with frontman Keith Buckley “privately”.

Last Friday (December 3), Buckley announced an impromptu hiatus, writing on Twitter that he would be skipping the band’s next three shows in preparation for the hardcore band’s annual Christmas festival ‘Tid The Season. He wrote: “Caring for my own mental health has taken priority over EVERYTHING else in my life”.

After Every Time I Die made their own announcement confirming that the shows in Huntington, Richmond and Virginia Beach would not be cancelled, with fans invited to “come and help [them] finish this tour”, Buckley hit back online.

“Now that I have seen the ‘official statement’ indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID,” he tweeted.

Buckley went on to allege that his brother, lead guitarist Jordan Buckley, “[told] an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time”. But as evidenced by the band’s insistence to perform without a stand in vocalist, the singer continued, “[Jordan’s] concern was a cruel trick”.

Following the statements from Buckley, Every Time I Die announced that they would be cancelling the last three shows of the tour, and emphasised that they were trying to resolve any issues before the gigs.

“We apologise to the fans this weekend for the cancellation of the remaining three shows of the Radical tour,” the band wrote.

“Keith Buckley is a crucial member of EVERY TIME I DIE and we apologise if our previous statement made it seem as if he was in recovery or came off as insensitive to the issues at hand. We are working on things privately now.

“Please give us a moment. And we will all see you at Tid The Season.”

Every Time I Die released their ninth album, ‘Radical’, on October 22 via Epitaph. It featured the singles ‘AWOL’, ‘Post-Boredom’ and ‘Planet Shit’, as well as the double A-side ‘A Colossal Wreck’/‘Desperate Pleasures’.

‘Radical’ marked Every Time I Die’s first album in five years, following 2016’s ‘Low Teens’. In the years since that LP’s release, the band have both toured extensively and pursued other projects. In 2019, Buckley returned to helm punk supergroup The Damned Things for their second LP, ‘High Crimes’.