Every Time I Die cancel UK tour due to COVID-19 concerns

Every Time I Die have cancelled their forthcoming UK tour due to continued concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buffalo hardcore band had been due to start touring in the UK later this month and into February, with The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction serving as support acts.

Every Time I Die announced yesterday (January 11), however, that those dates have now been cancelled.

“Due to the ongoing restrictions and financial liability for a tour of this size we have no option but to cancel the UK tour,” the band wrote in a statement that was shared on their social media channels.

“Our apologies to our UK friends. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

You can see the affected Every Time I Die tour dates below.

January

26 – Motion, Bristol

27 — Chalk, Brighton

28 — Rock City, Nottingham

29 — O2 Ritz, Manchester

30 — Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

February

1 — SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

2 — Boiler Shop, Newcastle

3 — Stylus, Leeds

4 — Engine Rooms, Southampton

5 — Roundhouse, London

As it stands, frontman Keith Buckley is still set to embark on his Q&A tour ‘An Evening With Keith Buckley’ in February – you can find any remaining tickets here.

Every Time I Die are also set to co-headline the Manchester festival Outbreak Fest in June, joining Turnstile and Knocked Loose at the top of the bill.

As well as live music, this year’s Outbreak Fest will feature a skate ramp, an art and photography exhibition, a record and zine fair, an independent market and more.