Every Time I Die have released a pair of tracks that are linked thematically: ‘Colossal Wreck’ and ‘Desperate Pleasures’.

The US metalcore band, who last released an album in 2016 (‘Low Teens’), have shared the songs from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album.

Frontman Keith Buckley explained [via Kerrang!] that the songs are ​“two sides of the same reactionary coin”.

“While ‘Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says, ​‘Life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’,” he said, “‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before.”

He continued: “It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I’m not sure which is worse, being a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humour.”