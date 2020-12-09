Every Time I Die have released a pair of tracks that are linked thematically: ‘Colossal Wreck’ and ‘Desperate Pleasures’.
The US metalcore band, who last released an album in 2016 (‘Low Teens’), have shared the songs from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album.
Frontman Keith Buckley explained [via Kerrang!] that the songs are “two sides of the same reactionary coin”.
“While ‘Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says, ‘Life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’,” he said, “‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before.”
He continued: “It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I’m not sure which is worse, being a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humour.”
The band have also announced a special livestream for December 19. Tickets for the event, titled Every Time I Die’s Online Telethon Extravaganza, are available on the band’s wedsite now.
In other news, earlier this year members of Every Time I Die, Touche Amore and parodied Gal Gadot’s infamous ‘Imagine’ video by singing Smash Mouth‘s ‘All Star’.
Gadot went viral when she recruited Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman and more to sing the John Lennon song from their homes to lift spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Since then, the crew of hardcore bands, led by Colin Young, vocalist of Twitching Tongues, have presented a distinctly tongue-in-cheek attempt at comforting the masses with the ‘All Star’ cover. See it above.