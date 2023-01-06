Everything But The Girl tease return with first new music in 24 years

Everything But The Girl have shared a short video teasing their first new music in 24 years – check it out below.

Last year, Everything But The Girl confirmed they would be reuniting to record a new album – their first since 1999’s ‘Temperamental’.

“Just thought you’d like to know that Ben (Watt) and I have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring,” the band’s Tracey Thorn wrote on Twitter.

Today (January 6) the band shared a short video teasing the upcoming album. “Get ready for the kiss,” Everything But The Girl wrote alongside hashtags confirming both a “new single” and a “new album”.

The clip itself features spoken word poetry over industrial buzzing. “What is left to lose? Nothing left to lose. Kiss me while the world decays. Kiss me while the music plays. What is left to lose? Nothing left to lose,” says the mysterious voice in the teaser before a “coming soon” message appears. Check it out below.

Formed in 1982 by Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt, Everything But The Girl went on to release eleven studio albums alongside collaborations with Massive Attack.

The duo racked up twelve Top 40 singles in the UK including hit single ‘Missing’, which peaked at Number Three while a remix by Todd Terry helped the track earn a BRIT nomination for Best Single.

In 1992, Everything But The Girl were forced to go on hiatus for several months after Watt developed a rare auto-immune disorder called Churg-Strauss syndrome. He was hospitalised for ten-weeks and had several life-saving operations before the band returned in 1993 with a pair of EPs.

The band last performed together in 2000 before entering an unofficial hiatus. A series of compilation albums were released throughout the 2000s, but no new music was shared with both Thorn and Watt focusing on solo careers.

At the end of last year, Thorn shared a message that said: “A kiss to wish you all a Happy New Year. Been a big year for us, bringing us back together to record for the first time in 23 yrs. Never imagined in January that this would happen. Yet here we are.“

“New music very soon,” she added.