Everything Everything announce 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Everything Everything have announced a 2021 UK and Ireland tour.

The four-piece will hit the road next year for their first headline tour in the UK and Ireland in three years, and they’ll play in support of their upcoming new album ‘Re-Animator’.

Kicking off at Nottingham’s Rock City on March 19, 2021, the tour will wrap up in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre on April 5. Tickets are set to go on general sale next Friday (July 31) at 9AM.

You can see Everything Everything’s newly announced UK and Ireland 2021 tour dates below.

March 2021

19 – Nottingham, Rock City

20 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

22 – Norwich, UEA

23 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

25 – Manchester, Academy

26 – Glasgow, SWG3 – Galvanizers

27 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Leeds, O2 Academy

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

April 2021

1 – London, Roundhouse

3 – Brighton, Dome

5 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

‘Re-Animator’ is set for release on September 11, having been pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement about the release, Everything Everything said: “We’re sorry to announce that we have to push the ‘Re-Animator’ release date back a bit to September 11, due to COVID-related delays.

“We’re disappointed too, of course, but we now have the opportunity to work on something exciting for around the new release date. Thank you for bearing with us: we can’t wait for you to hear the album in full, we’re really proud of it.”

Everything Everything have already previewed ‘Re-Animator’ with the singles ‘Planets’, ‘Arch Enemy’ and ‘In Birdsong’.