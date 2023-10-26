Everything Everything announce new album ‘Mountainhead’ and 2024 UK tour

Everything Everything have announced a new album, ‘Mountainheaid’, and shared details of an upcoming UK tour. Find ticket details below.

The Manchester art rock band announced news of the forthcoming album – which will be their seventh studio LP – earlier today (October 26).

Sharing an update on their Instagram page, the four-piece confirmed news of the record and tour with two images, one of the album cover and one of the upcoming live shows. “MOUNTAINHEAD THE NEW ALBUM,” they wrote in the caption, confirming that the project will arrive on March 1, 2024.

Advertisement

In the itinerary of next year’s tour dates, Everything Everything are set to kick off the show on March 26 with a show at the SGW3 Galvanisers in Glasgow, followed by a stop at Leeds’ Stylus venue the next day.

The remainder of gigs that month will be held in Manchester and Bexhill, and will continue throughout the start of April with dates in Cambridge, Nottingham and at London’s Proxy. The final gig will be held at the Marble Factory in Bristol on April 6.

Tickets for the 2024 UK tour go on sale next Friday (November 3) at 9am GMT and will be available here. Additionally, pre-sale tickets are also offered to fans who pre-order the new album. Visit here to do so.

News of the album and tour comes ahead of Everything Everything teasing a new single last night (October 25) – presumably the lead single from the recently revealed ‘Mountainheaid’.

Titled ‘Cold Reactor’, the band shared a teaser for the new single on their Instagram account last night, writing “COLD REACTOR 24 HRS TO GO” and sharing an image of four men dressed in yellow and walking together through the hillside.

Advertisement

In the caption, they also reveal that fans will be able to hear the track first on BBC Radio 1 at 7pm BST, followed by an online video premiere and live chat with the members at 7:30pm. The latter will be held on Everything Everything’s official YouTube channel here.

‘Mountainhead’ will be the band’s first new album in over a year, following on from ‘Raw Data Feel’, which arrived in May 2022.

The LP – which marked their sixth studio album – received a four-star review from NME upon its release, with Will Richards praising the members for their use of “glistening instrumentation”. The review did, however, question the value of the unique methods the members used to make the songs.

“To come up with the lyrics for the new record, Hogg created an A.I. bot and fed it with random information – the terms and conditions of LinkedIn, posts on 4Chan, Chinese philosophy and more – and worked with what it spat out,” it read.

“Few will look to the band for the biting social commentary or absurdist poetry of their lyrics… so for the casual listener not much has changed on ‘Raw Data Feel’. The creation of the bot is a nice interview angle, but rarely has an overt impact on the record.”