Everything Everything are teasing a comeback for this week

Everything Everything have begun teasing a comeback, with the band scheduling an announcement for later this week.

The band last released music with their 2018 EP ‘A Deeper Sea’ that followed political fourth album ‘A Fever Dream’ from the previous year.

The four-piece are now directing fans to an announcement date – 8pm this Thursday (April 23) – where it seems they will likely debut new music.

Advertisement

The teaser comes with a short, blurry video of a sunny sky and the sound of birds tweeting – watch it below.

Everything Everything were nominated for the Mercury Prize for ‘A Fever Dream’, which NME described as “thrillingly world-weary” in a four-star album review.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the Mercury ceremony in 2018, the band spoke of changing attitudes towards men’s mental health, which they tackled on the ‘A Deeper Sea’ EP.

“A lot of people are talking about it now,” frontman Jonathan Higgs said. “I was watching a football match recently and the player was crying. I was thinking ‘That never would have happened in the ’90s’. They would have got a lot of stick for that. Well, Gazza did – but now it’s like ‘Yes, we have emotions’ and we can share them a lot more freely now. It’s changed definitely for the better.”

Advertisement

Last year, the band’s bassist Jeremy Pritchard joined Foals as a touring bassist for their 2019 shows after the Oxford band announced the departure of their founding member and bass player Walter Gervers in 2018.