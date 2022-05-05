Watch Everything Everything’s live video for their new single ‘Pizza Boy’

Everything Everything have shared their latest single ‘Pizza Boy’ – you can watch the song’s accompanying music video below.

The track is the final preview of the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Raw Data Feel’, which is set for release on May 20 via EE’s own imprint Infinity Industries / AWAL.

Speaking about the meaning behind ‘Pizza Boy’, Everything Everything said in a statement: “The song is about recovering from trauma, by focussing on both hedonism and solitude.”

The band have also shared a video for ‘Pizza Boy’, which features the four-piece performing the track live during their recent UK and Ireland tour. You can check out the clip below.

‘Pizza Boy’ follows on from Everything Everything’s recent singles ‘I Want A Love Like This’, ‘Bad Friday’ and ‘Teletype’.

Those songs will all feature on ‘Raw Data Feel’, which was sparked by frontman Jonathan Higgs feeding select information – including the entire terms and conditions of LinkedIn, the ancient epic poem Beowulf, 400,000 4Chan forum posts and the teachings of Confucius – into an A.I. programme, and using its responses as a basis for the record’s lyrics, song titles and artwork creation.

Everything Everything will play a range of in-store and out-store shows later this month in support of ‘Raw Data Feel’, as well as a headline gig in Leicester (tickets are available here). You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

19 – Banquet, Kingston

20 – O2 Academy, Leicester

21 – Phase 1, Liverpool (meet & greet)

22 – Rough Trade, Bristol

23 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

24 – Sub 89, Reading

25 – Rough Trade East, London

26 – Vinilo, Southampton

August

2 – Altes Hallenbad Und Reichenfeldpark, Austria

3 – Arena Wien, Grosse Halle

5-7 – Wide Skies & Butterflies, Fakenham

11-14 – 110 Above Festival, Atherstone

September

24 – Float Along Festival, Sheffield