Everything Everything return with new single ‘Supernormal’ and confirm 2022 tour dates

Everything Everything have returned with their new single ‘Supernormal’, as well as confirming details of their rescheduled tour for 2022.

The new track, which was written during the sessions for their 2020 album ‘Re-Animator‘, comes accompanied by an arresting music video directed and animated by frontman Jonathan Higgs.

“At this point I’d learned texturing, modelling, rigging, animating, how virtual cameras and lights work, so the path to creating ‘Supernormal’ was a matter of putting it all together, alongside some new experiments in physics simulations,” Higgs said of the video.

Advertisement

“The idea was to make dozens of tiny, explosive shots of action, ugly and extreme naked characters being distorted, surreal objects and animals, over-saturated colours, bright lights; all these impossible, grotesque images coming at you far too fast to comprehend. I adjusted and experimented until I saw things that excited or disgusted me, then repeated the process over and over again until I was satisfied.”

He added: “‘Supernormal’ is about supernormal stimuli; highly exaggerated triggers that create a stronger reaction in us than evolution ever intended.

“Our animal brains can’t help but reach for the bigger, brighter, tastier, sexier, bloodier, more intense experiences. I wanted to create an extremely overwhelming experience in this song and video, it’s about being a slave to our instincts no matter how extreme they become.”

Everything Everything have also confirmed that their planned spring 2021 UK and Ireland tour will now take place at the same time next year.

Check out those rescheduled dates in full below.

Advertisement

March 2022

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

31 – Rock City, Nottingham

April 2022

1 – O2 Academy Leeds

2 – Newcastle University

4 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

5 – O2 Academy Liverpool

7 – Waterfront, Norwich

8 – Manchester Academy

9 – O2 Academy Birmingham

11 – O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Brighton Dome

13 – The Roundhouse, London

16 – Academy, Dublin

In a four-star review of 2020’s ‘Re-Animator‘, NME wrote: “On the surprisingly huge Manchester band’s fifth album, frontman Jonathan Higgs channels his inner Thom Yorke, and writes the biggest song of his career.”