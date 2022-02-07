Everything Everything unveil new album details and share lead track, ‘Bad Friday’

Everything Everything have released the lead single from their upcoming new album today (February 7) – listen to ‘Bad Friday’ below.

The single is taken from new album ‘Raw Data Feel’, which will be released on May 20. You can pre-order the album here.

Explaining the meaning behind the new single and its accompanying video, frontman Jonathan Higgs said: “This song is about being a victim of violence, explaining it away through the gauze of a ‘crazy night out’.

“We wanted the video to have a monochrome Ink Spots classicism to it, disrupted by elements of A.I.-generated imagery. This reflects the approach to writing and producing the song – the minimalistic combined with the surreal and disorientating.”

You can watch the video for ‘Bad Friday’ here:

The group have used A.I. to help them create some of the songs on the new album. They created a programme using “the entire terms and conditions of LinkedIn, the ancient epic poem Beowulf, 400,000 4Chan forum posts and the teachings of Confucius,” according to a statement.

The result has helped to form the album’s lyrics, artwork and aesthetic.

Alongside the new album drop, the group are releasing a new limited-edition lyric book called CAPS LOCK ON: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, via Faber Music. This will also arrive on May 20.

It’s described as “a full-colour, hardback edition presenting the lyrics to all songs released by the band including b-sides, rarities and new album Raw Data Feel” and a “treasure trove of previously unseen images featured alongside the lyrics, including behind-the-scenes archive material of notebooks, chord sheets, set lists and photos.”

Everything Everything also recently shared details of new UK tour dates for 2022, rescheduling their planned spring 2021 UK and Ireland tour by a year.

See the new dates below.

MARCH 2022

30 – Tramshed, Cardiff

31 – Rock City, Nottingham

APRIL 2022

1 – O2 Academy Leeds

2 – Newcastle University

4 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

5 – O2 Academy Liverpool

7 – Waterfront, Norwich

8 – Manchester Academy

9 – O2 Academy Birmingham

11 – O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Brighton Dome

13 – The Roundhouse, London

16 – Academy, Dublin