Watch the frantic video for Everything Everything’s new song ‘Violent Sun’

Everything Everything have shared the latest preview of their forthcoming new album ‘Re-Animator’ — watch the pulsating video for ‘Violent Sun’ below.

The four-piece are gearing up to release their latest LP on September 11, their first album together since 2017’s ‘A Fever Dream’.

Everything Everything have already previewed ‘Re-Animator’ with the singles ‘Planets’, ‘Arch Enemy’ and ‘In Birdsong’, and last night (July 28) the band shared ‘Violent Sun’ — which premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record.

“‘Violent Sun’ is about the feeling that something terrible is approaching fast, and you want to hold on to this moment forever,” frontman Jonathan Higgs said of the new track. “It’s the last song of the night, and the last song of your life. You only have these four minutes to make it happen, so make it happen!”

The accompanying video for ‘Violent Sun’ has also been released, which you can see above.

Directed by Higgs, the clip includes GoPro footage that each bandmember shot of themselves sprinting while on a run during lockdown.

The clip also features some of the burnt-out instruments that were heavily damaged during a fire which ravaged Everything Everything’s lock-up back in March.

Last week, Everything Everything announced details of their first headline tour in the UK and Ireland in three years, which they’ll play in support of ‘Re-Animator’.