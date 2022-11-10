Evidence deadline in Tim Westwood BBC inquiry extended

The lawyer in charge of the BBC‘s independent inquiry investigating the conduct of Tim Westwood during his time at the corporation, has extended the deadline for evidence.

The inquiry was originally launched in August and is set to last six months.

At the time the BBC acknowledged that six allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct were received against the former Radio 1 DJ, one of which was handed over to police. That was despite the corporation’s Director General Tim Davie saying in a statement made back in April that “no evidence of complaints” had been found.

Four more allegations in 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016 also came to light with the Met confirming to the corporation it was investigating a man over the new claims.

Today (November 10), Barrister Gemma White, who was appointed by the BBC board in August following an internal review, announced an extension for information to December 2 via Sky News.

“It has been just over a month since the BBC published my call for evidence for the review and I want to thank everyone who has come forward with information,” she said.

“Some of you have told me how difficult it has been for you to take the decision to contact me. I understand that speaking about sensitive matters can be painful and there are many things that you have needed to consider before doing so.

“Others who have written or spoken to me have wondered whether the information they have to contribute is relevant, or sufficiently important – and my answer to that is, simply, yes. I have been, and remain, keen to hear from everyone who has anything to say to me.

“It is important to me that I hear from everyone who wishes to speak and I have therefore decided to extend the period for people to get in touch.”

The BBC wants to include Westwood’s other employers, MTV and Global – owner of Capital Xtra, which the DJ joined after leaving the corporation.

It will also examine whether concerns about his behaviour were a factor in his departure from the BBC in 2013.

At the end of April, sexual assault allegations were made against the former Radio 1 DJ by multiple women, leading him to step down from his Capital Xtra radio show.

Westwood was accused of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour as well as instances of unwanted touching in incidents that are said to have occurred between 1992 and 2017. The accusations came to light in a joint investigation from The Guardian and BBC News, published on April 26.

Further allegations were raised by a woman who says they had sex several times starting when she was 14. Westwood denies all allegations.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.