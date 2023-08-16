Here’s when new group EVNNE, formed by ex-‘Boys Planet’ contestants, will debut

Jellyfish Entertainment’s new boyband EVNNE will be debuting next month.

On August 16, the new seven-member group released a “coming soon” poster unveiling their official logo and debut date. EVNNE (short for “Evening’s Newest Etoiles”) will make their debut on September 18 at 6pm KST.

At the time of publishing, the group have yet to share details on the upcoming release’s format and tracklist.

Jellyfish Entertainment first announced earlier this month its new seven-member boy group comprising former Boys Planet contestants Park Han Bin, Lee Jeong Hyeon, Mun Jung Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Yoo Seung Eon, Ji Yun Seo and Keita.

Originally introduced under the name “BLIT”, the agency later shared that the group’s name would be changed to EVNNE after discovering a “hidden negative connotation” in the original name, per Sports KyungHyang. While Jellyfish did not specify the negative connotation, the name change came after many Twitter users shared their thoughts on “BLIT”.

Meanwhile, rookie boyband ZEROBASEONE, which was formed through Boys Planet, made their debut in July with their mini-album ‘Youth in the Shade’. The release was led by the title track ‘In Bloom’.

Days after preorders for ‘Youth in the Shade’ began, the group set a new record as the most preordered debut album by a K-pop act with over 700,000 copies. Shortly after, on July 4, ZEROBASEONE hit 1.09million pre-orders, becoming the first K-pop act to sell over a million copies of their debut release.