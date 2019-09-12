Ex-Anthrax singer charged with assaulting elderly man

He handed himself in

A singer who fronted Anthrax for a short time has been charged with assault for an incident involving an elderly man.

Dan Nelson, who performed with the metal group between late 2007 and mid 2009, is alleged to have repeatedly punched a 74-year-old man in the face at the Aloft New York LaGuardia Airport Hotel in Queens, New York on August 30.

The New York Post reports that Nelson, 43, is believed to have fled the scene before police arrived.

According to an acquaintance of the alleged victim, Nelson reacted to something that the man asked him. “He just goes bananas,” the witness said of the apparent incident. “He knocked the old guy down.”

Nelson reportedly had a gig with his band that night in the hotel’s performance space. The purported victim was there to watch his friend drum with Nelson’s band.

Yesterday (September 11) Nelson handed himself into the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights, Queens. An NYPD spokesperson said he was charged with assault, assault with intent to cause physical injury, and harassment.

Nelson claims that he was fired from Anthrax in 2009. He had replaced Joey Belladonna, who had parted ways with the band for a second time. Another of the band’s former singers, John Bush, took over from Nelson for a few gigs in 2009 and 2010 before Belladonna returned and has remained in place ever since.

In 2012 Nelson sued Anthrax for $2.65 million (£2.37 million), claiming that he was owed profits from the band’s tenth album ‘Worship Music’ after writing some of the material. He also claimed that Anthrax defamed him by saying that he suddenly quit the band after becoming ill. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Anthrax released their most recent album, ‘For All Kings’, in 2016.