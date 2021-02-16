Ex-Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext covers Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’

Tommy Vext, the former singer of Bad Wolves, has shared a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ – you can watch it below.

The musician left the Los Angeles band in January. No official reason for his departure has been confirmed as of yet.

Now, Vext has shared a cover of Del Rey’s debut single. Posting on his Instagram page, the musician shared a video of him singing the track in a dark studio, surrounded by burning candles.

Advertisement

“Dear Lovers, ‘“They say that the world was built for two, only worth living if somebody’s loving you…. maybe now you do’,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Valentines Day.” Watch it below now.

Vext is currently crowdsourcing funds for a covers album, as well as two other records and his own record label. It’s not clear whether his Del Rey cover will appear on the finished record.

In a lengthy message on his GoFundMe page, he explained: “In April of 2020 I began recording what was to be the 3rd Bad Wolves Record as well as a double covers album. Due to covid 19 I found myself collaborating digitally with the same outside producers and songwriters that have contributed largely to the bands debut & sophomore albums. After tracking 37 songs without much input from my ex band members it was clear I had created a solo project.

“As a result of cancel culture I was forced to step down from my label and got stuck with a hefty studio bill and no label to advance the completion of these recordings […] It is my goal now to start my own label for artists upholding the first amendment and fighting for all our constitutional rights.”

Advertisement

Last year, Vext drew backlash over his controversial posts about Black Lives Matter. Although his former bandmates previously condemned the posts, they insisted earlier this year those posts had nothing to do with him leaving the band. “Right now, what we would like to say is this is not about cancel culture, in what has transpired with the band,” the band’s John Boecklin said in a video message.

“We have too much to hold on to cancel someone over their political beliefs of anything. So I want to keep certain words out of it and all that crap and I know I sound like I’m being vague and cryptic, I’m not trying to be.”