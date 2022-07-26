Ex-BBC employee reportedly raised “bullying” complaints against DJ Tim Westwood

An ex-BBC employee has reportedly alleged that they raised concerns about “bullying” by DJ Tim Westwood but felt they were “warned against taking further action” (via The Guardian).

Earlier this year, sexual assault allegations were made against Westwood by multiple women, leading him to step down from his Capital Xtra radio show.

The alleged victims also gave testimony as part of a new 30-minute documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse Of Power, which aired on BBC Three in April.

In response to the documentary, a spokesperson for the DJ said: “Our client confirms that there has never been any complaint made against him, whether officially or unofficially, relating to claims of inappropriate behaviour of the nature described.”

Now, in the latest accusations against the DJ, an ex-BBC employee said they raised concerns about the DJ’s bullying behaviour but was “warned” about taking further action.

According to The Guardian, a former employee worked with Westwood in the early 2010s and alleged he took part in “unacceptable bullying”. After raising concerns, they allege that the responses they received suggested they “be quiet, don’t say any more, be careful what you say.”

Another former employee, who The Guardian describe as having “worked with Westwood for a number of years in the 2000s”, described a “boys’ club” culture at the organisation and said both official and unofficial complaints had been made about his treatment of co-workers.

“Everyone knew what he was like,” they told the publication. “There was a culture of ‘don’t piss off the talent’, and everyone else was fair game.”

NME has reached out to representatives of the BBC and Westwood for comment.

After a joint investigation by the Guardian and BBC News published allegations of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour against the DJ in April, the BBC director general, Tim Davie, said the corporation had no evidence of complaints at first.

However, it later confirmed it had received six complaints related to allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct following a freedom of information request from BBC News.

In response to that, The BBC said an internal investigation would take place and a spokesperson for the organisation said Davie “set out the position as he understood it at the time.”

The spokesperson added: “We are taking this incredibly seriously and want to understand what happened with regard to the BBC. At the beginning of the month we confirmed we had received a number of complaints relating to allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

“As we have set out, we are fully committed to investigating them and when that work has concluded we will publish findings.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.