Ex-Day6 member eaJ calls being “cancelled” one of his “biggest fuck-ups”

Former Day6 vocalist eaJ (real name Jae Park) has opened up about his experience being “cancelled” several times before.

In a teaser for the Korean-American musician’s second collection for the app Mindset, eaJ addresses his past controversies, which seem like they might be discussed in more detail in his upcoming audio series. Earlier this year, eaJ has been slammed online for derogatory comments about soloist Jamie.

The singer had also previously received backlash over controversial comments he made during a livestream in 2021. At the time, Park made what he later described as “inappropriate” comments while playing the video game Rust during a now-deleted Twitch livestream.

“It’s been the craziest year of my life,” the singer says in the teaser. “I left JYP, I got cancelled a few times. Unfortunately, it’s what a lot of people know me for, and that might have been one of the biggest fuck-ups of my life.”

“There have been a lot of people that I’ve hurt, there have been a lot of misunderstandings, but at the end of the day, I just truly always want to do the right thing,” he added.

eaJ’s new Mindset collection of audio episodes will see the singer open up about life since he departed from his previous long-time label JYP Entertainment, with the wider collection of Mindset stories having been described by DIVE Studios as “an intimate collection of personal stories and lessons from your favourite artists and celebrities”.

Last month, the former Day6 vocalist unveiled his first official single ‘Car Crash’, the follow-up to several unofficial solo projects since 2020. It also marked his first music since he departed from Day6 and long-time label JYP Entertainment earlier this year.