Ex-GFRIEND singer Yerin to make solo debut later this month

Former GFRIEND singer Yerin is set to make her solo debut later this month.

Earlier this week on April 3, the singer announced the upcoming release of brand-new solo music through a series of teasers posted to her social media channels. Her debut mini-album, titled ‘Aria’, is slated for release on May 18 at 6pm KST.

A tracklist for ‘Aria’ is slated for release tomorrow (May 5), while a highlight medley and a music video teaser will be unveiled two days before the record’s release. Details on pre-orders for Yerin’s forthcoming record and other promotional activities are expected in the coming days.

‘Aria’ will mark Yerin’s first release under Sublime Artist Agency. The singer signed an exclusive contract with the management company last June, following GFRIEND’s disbandment in 2021. Notably, she was the first member of the girl group to have signed with a new agency.

Yerin made her debut with GFRIEND in 2015, alongside Sowon, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group released 10 mini-albums and three full-length records.

