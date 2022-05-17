Ex-GFRIEND’s Yerin blooms in teaser for debut solo single ‘Aria’

Former GFRIEND member Yerin has shared a teaser for her upcoming debut solo single ‘Aria’, from her first mini-album of the same name.

In the vibrant clip Yerin is perched on a swing, and smiles as gigantic flowers bloom around her and petals fall from the sky. In another scene, she dances to a snippet of the track with a group of backup dancers. ‘Aria’ is due out on May 18 at 6pm KST.

‘Aria’ will mark Yerin’s first music release since GFRIEND’s disbandment and departure from Source Music in May 2021, as well as her first-ever as a solo artist. In addition to its lead single, the record includes four additional songs: ‘Intro: Bloom’, ‘Believer’, ‘Lalala’ and ‘Time’.

Yerin made her debut with GFRIEND in 2015, alongside Sowon, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group released 10 mini-albums and three full-length records.

Following the girl group’s disbandment, main vocalist Yuju embarked on a solo career, kicking it off with the mini-album ‘Rec.’ Meanwhile, members Eunha, SinB and Umji re-debuted as the trio VIVIZ in January 2022. Final member Sowon will soon appear in the television series Chilling Co-habitation, marking her first-ever acting role.

Last month, VIVIZ became the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform on Grammy’s Global Spin series. The trio had performed a live rendition of their debut single ‘BOP BOP!’ at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a cultural landmark in Seoul, while styled in modern interpretations of the traditional Korean Hanbok.