Ex Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler speaks out after reports he stabbed himself in stomach

He tells fans he is "alive and well"

Ex Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has posted a message to fans revealing that he is “alive and well” less than a week after he was hospitalised for a self-inflicted stab wound.

On June 27, emergency services were called to Adler’s home in Studio City, California, responding to a call about a possible suicide attempt.

The drummer, who was with Guns N’ Roses between the years of 1985 and 1990, has now posted a video on his Facebook page to clear up any confusion.

“I’m really sorry about all this media confusion that’s been going on,” he begins, in the video which you can watch below.

“I’m alive and well. I’m looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in [Las] Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can’t wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2417959515082196

After the hospitalisation, a rep for Adler told TMZ that the stabbing was not a suicide attempt, and only caused a “very minor, superficial wound.”

Elsewhere in GN’R world, Slash told fans that the band are “just getting started” on a new record last month.