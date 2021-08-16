Ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi teases debut solo track ‘AMIGO’

Former IZ*ONE leader Kwon Eun-bi has shared a new teaser video for her upcoming solo debut.

On August 15, the singer released a special “track video” for the song ‘AMIGO’, a cut from the singer’s forthcoming debut mini-album. Titled ‘OPEN’, Kwon Eun-bi’s first ever solo-project is slated to release on August 24 at 6pm KST.

In the black-and-white teaser, a snippet of Kwon’s new Latin-inspired dance track plays over clips of the singer performing in a room.

“Amigo-migo, amigo-migo / Your bright red lies / Forget it, there’s no use now,” she sings passionately over the sensual yet energetic track.

In addition, Woollim Entertainment has also released several lyric teasers for the upcoming project. The images appear to be shot on the same set of the ‘AMIGO’ video. The teasers read “My heart is telling me not to go to you.” and “Now, you and me, we’re always together.”

Woolim first confirmed that the singer was “working on making the final touches on her solo album” earlier this month. Kim had previously revealed in an interview with Esquire Korea that she was planning to release her first solo album sometime this year.

She will be the first IZ*ONE member to make their solo debut since the band disbanded in April, after two years and six months as a group. The vocalist had earned a spot in the group in 2018 after taking seventh place on the popular Mnet survival reality television series Produce 48.

In other IZ*ONE news, Yuehua Entertainment’s Choi Ye-na will reportedly make her solo debut later this year. However, a spokesperson from her agency has since told TopStarNews that “nothing is confirmed yet” and that “discussions are currently ongoing”.