Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson launches new band The Lucid

Ousted Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has formed a new band, The Lucid, alongside members of Fear Factory and Sponge.

The Lucid will be releasing their self-titled debut album next month (October 15), which can be pre-ordered here.

The band have also just released their first single ‘Maggot Wind’, which you can check out below.

“It’s been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues… to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers,” Ellefson said about his new project, which also features Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller and guitarist Drew Fortier, who’s been playing with Bang Tango since 2015.

“There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together which is always amazing when working with new people,” continued Ellefson. “I’m looking forward to everyone checking it out.”

Ellefson and Fortier have also announced that their found footage film Dwellers will be released on October 12.

In May, Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson following allegations that the bassist groomed an underage girl online after several explicit videos and messages circulated online.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” Dave Mustaine said in a statement at the time. “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.”

Ellefson denied the claims, saying “as much as it’s not something I’m proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family,” as well as sharing a statement from the girl in question. “Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult.”

Ellefson has since filed revenge-porn charges against the person who uploaded the videos.

After rumours that former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted would be replacing Ellefson in Megadeth, the band have confirmed that former bassist James LoMenz is taking his place for their ongoing tour with Lamb of God.

It isn’t yet known if he’ll be joining full-time or if he’s the bassist that has re-recorded all of the bass parts on Megadeth’s upcoming 16th album ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’.