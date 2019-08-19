Ex Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss updates fans after major car accident

"I'm happily settling into my home routine and feeling positive."

Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss has updated fans about her health after she was involved in a serious car accident.

The drummer, who announced her departure from the seminal band back in July, previously revealed that she was was recovering after being involved in a car accident earlier this month. The crash has left Weiss with a broken leg and collar bone.

On Saturday (August 17), Weiss tweeted a photo of a stitched-up cut on her right leg and thanked fans for the support she’s received since last week’s accident.

“After 5 nights in the hospital, I’m happily settling into my home routine and feeling positive, basking in the overriding feelings of luck and gratitude and relief that [Quasi bandmate Drew Grow] and I survived the accident,” Weiss captioned the tweet.

Her doctors have since recommended 12 weeks of recovery time, which means that Quasi’s upcoming tour, originally due to start on October 7 in Seattle, is likely to be postponed.