Ex Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss updates fans after major car accident

"I'm happily settling into my home routine and feeling positive."
Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss has updated fans about her health after she was involved in a serious car accident.
The drummer, who announced her departure from the seminal band back in July, previously revealed that she was was recovering after being involved in a car accident earlier this month. The crash has left Weiss with a broken leg and collar bone.
On Saturday (August 17), Weiss tweeted a photo of a stitched-up cut on her right leg and thanked fans for the support she’s received since last week’s accident.
“After 5 nights in the hospital, I’m happily settling into my home routine and feeling positive, basking in the overriding feelings of luck and gratitude and relief that [Quasi bandmate Drew Grow] and I survived the accident,” Weiss captioned the tweet.
Her doctors have since recommended 12 weeks of recovery time, which means that Quasi’s upcoming tour, originally due to start on October 7 in Seattle, is likely to be postponed.
Weiss, who had been a part of Sleater-Kinney for 24 years, announced her departure from the group less than a month before their new St Vincent-produced album ‘The Centre Won’t Hold‘ was set for release.
In a statement on Twitter at the time, Weiss said: “After intense deliberation and with heavy sadness, I have decided to leave Sleater-Kinney. The band is heading in a new direction and it is time for me to move on. I will never forget the heights we reached, or the magnificent times Corin, Carrie and I shared.”
“We were a force of nature. To the dearest SK fans – you’re the raddest fans in the universe and I love you. Experiencing the music together has been the honour of a lifetime.