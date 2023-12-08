Ex-TREASURE member Bang Yedam reveals he left YG Entertainment after “a change of heart”

K-pop singer and former TREASURE member Bang Yedam has opened up about why he left former agency YG Entertainment.

Last month, the former boyband member released his first mini-album ‘Only One’, marking his first music release since leaving long-time agency YG Entertainment a year prior. In August, he revealed he had joined the agency GF Entertainment.

While speaking to the media about his record, Bang explained why he left YG. “I left YG Entertainment because I had a change of heart,” he said, per SBS Star. “From my time as a trainee there, I considered studying producing and pursuing solo activities, but just aligned my goals with the company’s vision.”

“It was simply much later when I finally got to discover the path I wanted to take,” Bang continued. “I felt like it would be hard for me to do all the things I wanted as a soloist while being a member of a team, as it should really always be the team first, if you get what I mean.”

However, Bang emphasised that he did not dislike being under the agency, and that he had “learned so much” during his time with YG Entertainment. “We just had a different picture in our heads. So, I believed the longer I stayed where I was, the more I would feel sorry to fans and YG Entertainment.”

He added: “By leaving at that time, I think I was able to start anew, neither too late nor too early.”

Bang first entered the public eye in 2012, after appearing in SBS’ reality TV competition K-pop Star Season 2 that year. The singer placed second after sibling duo AKMU, and later signed with YG Entertainment.

He later joined the agency’s reality survival programme YG Treasure Box in 2018. TREASURE’s line-up was decided through the show, and the group later debuted in 2020.