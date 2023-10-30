Ex-TREASURE member Bang Yedam to make solo debut in November

South Korean singer Bang Yedam, best known as a former member of boyband TREASURE, will release his debut mini-album this November.

Today (October 30), Bang Yedam announced his solo debut next month through the release of a new “coming soon” poster. Bang will first drop a pre-release single on November 10, before releasing his mini-album on November 23.

While the poster did not unveil the title of the upcoming project, it does include what appears to be the K-pop star’s new logo, which features Bang’s initials stylised to resemble a treble clef in music notation.

In preparation for his forthcoming solo debut, Bang has also launched new official accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

BANG YEDAM OFFICIAL OPEN✨ ✨BANG YEDAM OFFICIAL Xhttps://t.co/v8cZeY4CQy ✨BANG YEDAM OFFICIAL Instagramhttps://t.co/tl9gOoRwxF ✨BANG YEDAM OFFICIAL YouTubehttps://t.co/I78B8Jxdn4 ✨BANG YEDAM OFFICIAL TikTokhttps://t.co/IcuWGJ7Pik — BANG YEDAM (@_YEDAM_OFFICIAL) October 29, 2023

The upcoming project will mark the singer’s first release since signing to new agency GF Entertainment. Bang Yedam left boy band TREASURE and YG Entertainment in 2022.

At the time, the company shared that the singer and follow former TREASURE bandmate Mashiho had ended their contracts on a mutual basis after a “long and careful” discussion.

Bang first entered the public eye as a contestant on SBS’s K-pop Star Season 2 in 2012, where he finished in second place after brother-sister duo AKMU. He later signed with the K-pop agency and underwent several years of training before competing in YG Treasure Box in 2018, through which the group was formed.

TREASURE debuted with the single album ‘The First Step: Chapter One’ and its lead track ‘Boy’ in 2020. With Bang’s participation, the boy band went on to release hits like ‘Jikjin’ and the TikTok-viral ‘Darari’ in early 2022.