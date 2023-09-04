Example announces huge 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Example has announced details of a lengthy UK and Ireland tour – kicking off in February 2024.

The grime-pop crossover star (real name Elliot Gleave) is known for his electro-pop chart-climbers such as ‘Kickstarts’, ‘Unorthodox’ with grime star Wretch 32, and his first UK Number One ‘Changed The Way You Kiss’.

Today (September 4), the BRIT Award-nominated rapper has unveiled his 17-stop headlining ‘Bangers, Hits And A Couple New Bits’ tour – which will start in Bridlington Spa on February 2 next year, stopping in Nottingham, Cardiff and more, before ending in his hometown of London on February 24.

Those with access to the pre-sale, fans can grab tickets this Wednesday (September 6) at 10am, before tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 8) at 10am. Fans can find the datse below and can buy any available tickets here.

Example’s 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

2 – Bridlington, EN – Bridlington Spa

4 – Lincoln, EN – The Engine Shed

5 – Buckley, EN – The Tivoli

7 – Glasgow, SC – O2 Academy

8 – Newcastle, SC – NX

9 – Nottingham, EN – Rock City

10 – Manchester, EN – O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Bristol, EN – O2 Academy

13 – Bexhill, EN – De La Warr Pavilion

14 – Bournemouth, EN – O2 Academy

16 – Birmingham, EN – O2 Academy

17 – Leeds, EN – O2 Academy

18 – Norwich, EN – UEA

20 – Belfast, IE – The Limelight

21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

23 – Cardiff, WLS – The Great Hall

24 – London, EN – The Roundhouse

Bangers, Hits and a Couple New Bitshttps://t.co/bRO4Dw4xdx Pre sale at the link above. Pre sale tickets Weds. General sale on Friday. pic.twitter.com/tVqOv86NoN — example (@example) September 4, 2023

The news comes after Example finished his extensive summer 2023 tour as he performed at many festivals including Boardmasters, Glastonbury and Creamfields North.

Last month, Example also announced three Australian shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in mid-November this year. His support act will be popular EDM Australian DJ Godlands. Check out those dates below and find tickets here.

Example’s 2023 Australian tour dates

NOVEMBER

3 – Sydney, NSW – Liberty Hall

10 – Melbourne, VI – 170 Russell

17 – Brisbane, QLD – Princess Theatre

Earlier this year, after his Creamfields set, Gleave had to cancel his appearance at Manchester Pride due to him losing his voice. He took to social media to say, “I can’t even sing. So I won’t be performing at Manchester Pride this evening, but have a lovely time.”

In June last year, Example released his seventh studio album, ‘We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up’, which had features from JME, What So Not and more.