Example shares new song ‘Erin’ featuring his wife Erin McNaught

Example has released a new song featuring vocals by his wife Erin McNaught – listen to ‘Erin’ below.

Co-written with long-time collaborator Johnny McDaid, the rapper’s latest track is a ballad that “was almost locked away forever.”

“I thought there’d never be a time for it,” he explained in an Instagram post. “I was only making and releasing dance music cos a) I wanted to be played in the clubs b) I wanted to continue to travel the world playing festivals and c) I fuckin love dance music.

“But every now and then I’d make a hip hop track. Or pure pop. Or in this case a rap ballad / love song. Now because of COVID and isolation I’ve just finished a new album. A rap album. 14 tracks. 7 that I’ve just written these last few weeks. And 7 that are demos I’ve recorded between 2017-2019 that I’ve now finished and mixed and mastered.”

Sharing the video for ‘Erin’ on Friday (May 8), it starts off by displaying a message that reads: “No children were harmed in the following presentation (but we did bribe them with 4.8kg of snacks).”

As the video depicts Example and his family enjoying a happy life, he sings on the chrous: “It’s only the outside that they see/ You’ve seen the best and worst of me /We are fucked up perfectly/ That’s how I know we’re always/ Love don’t come with a guarantee/ You’ve seen the best and worst of me/ We are fucked up perfectly That’s how I know we’re always.”

Watch the video for ‘Erin’ below:

Example’s seventh album is expected to arrive on May 29, with its title and artwork set to be revealed shortly.

Meanwhile, major figures from across the UK music scene have been paying tribute to Mercury prize-nominated rapper Ty, who has died at the age of 47.

The Nigerian-British rapper died on Thursday (May 7) from complications due to the coronavirus. His death was confirmed by one of his press team, according to The Guardian.

According to a fundraiser that was launched in early April, Ty (real name Ben Chijioke) was “admitted into the hospital with medical complications related to Covid-19. Shortly after, he was put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate to help his body receive the appropriate treatment”. He was moved out of intensive care in mid-April when his condition improved.