'Massive fan' Hawley has recorded 'Ballad Of A Thin Man' for season 5 finale

Richard Hawley has covered Bob Dylan’s song ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ for the finale of the current season of Peaky Blinders. You can hear it first on NME below.

Hawley is a massive fan of the BBC1 drama, whose current season ends on Sunday (September 22).

Speaking of his involvement, Hawley said: “Me, the band, our families – we’re all massive fans of the show, and of course Dylan.”

‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ was first released by Dylan on his classic 1965 album ‘Highway 61 Revisited’. Hawley, who tours in October, said: “Dylan is the master, and it’s always a soulful joy to sing his songs. But to sing and play one of his finest works in the context of Peaky Blinders is a proper buzz for us.”

Hawley recently played The Legitimate Peaky Blinders festival in Birmingham, where he joined Anna Calvi to sing ‘Strange Weather’.

The cover is Hawley’s first new music since the release of his recent album ‘Further’. The album reached No 3, equalling Hawley’s best ever chart position.

The singer is giving an official vinyl reissue to five of his albums on October 18.

Savages singer Jehnny Beth also appeared at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival. Speaking to NME about going solo for the festival, Beth said: “A series like Peaky can help you relate but think, ‘Hang on – I’m not a criminal, am I?’”

Richard Hawley goes on tour in October at:

2nd Bristol O2 Academy

3rd Cardiff University Great Hall

4th Norwich UEA

6th Oxford O2 Academy

7th Manchester Albert Hall

8th Liverpool Guild Of Students

10th Birmingham O2 Institute

11th Sheffield Octagon

12th Sheffield Octagon

14th Newcastle Northumbria Institute

15th Glasgow Barrowland

17th London Roundhouse

18th Brighton Dome