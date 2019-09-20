Trending:

Exclusive: Hear Richard Hawley cover Bob Dylan for ‘Peaky Blinders’ finale

'Massive fan' Hawley has recorded 'Ballad Of A Thin Man' for season 5 finale

Richard Hawley has covered Bob Dylan’s song ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ for the finale of the current season of Peaky Blinders. You can hear it first on NME below.

Hawley is a massive fan of the BBC1 drama, whose current season ends on Sunday (September 22).

Speaking of his involvement, Hawley said: “Me, the band, our families – we’re all massive fans of the show, and of course Dylan.”

‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ was first released by Dylan on his classic 1965 album ‘Highway 61 Revisited’. Hawley, who tours in October, said: “Dylan is the master, and it’s always a soulful joy to sing his songs. But to sing and play one of his finest works in the context of Peaky Blinders is a proper buzz for us.”

Hawley recently played The Legitimate Peaky Blinders festival in Birmingham, where he joined Anna Calvi to sing ‘Strange Weather’.

The cover is Hawley’s first new music since the release of his recent album ‘Further’. The album reached No 3, equalling Hawley’s best ever chart position.

The singer is giving an official vinyl reissue to five of his albums on October 18.

Savages singer Jehnny Beth also appeared at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival. Speaking to NME about going solo for the festival, Beth said: “A series like Peaky can help you relate but think, ‘Hang on – I’m not a criminal, am I?’”

Richard Hawley goes on tour in October at:
2nd          Bristol O2 Academy
3rd          Cardiff University Great Hall
4th          Norwich UEA
6th          Oxford O2 Academy
7th          Manchester Albert Hall
8th          Liverpool Guild Of Students
10th        Birmingham O2 Institute
11th        Sheffield Octagon
12th        Sheffield Octagon 
14th        Newcastle Northumbria Institute
15th        Glasgow Barrowland
17th        London Roundhouse
18th        Brighton Dome 

 

 