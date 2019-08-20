This is pretty special.

Previously unseen footage of Jeff Buckley performing in Scotland has arrived online. Check it out exclusively on NME.com

The footage captures the late star’s performance at the Gleneagles Hotel in February 1994, only months before the release of ‘Grace’ would confirm his status as one of the most prodigious talents of a generation.

As well as the new footage, Columbia/Legacy recordings will mark the 25th anniversary of the record by releasing more than 50 rare tracks for streaming and downloading this Friday (August 23).

They include the first ever official release of ‘Sky Blue Skin’, a sought-after demo recorded by Jeff at his final studio session in 1996.

Four complete live sets will also be released, namely performances in New York, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

A legacy edition of Grace is also set to arrive, alongside Buckley’s two posthumous albums – Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk, and Mystery White Boy. They will both be released with bonus tracks and additional newly available material.

Describing the new releases, Buckley’s mother Mary Guilbert said: “The music industry has made a couple of sea changes since Jeff departed the planet. I don’t know if he foresaw even a glimpse of the current state of affairs. Since all we have of his true remains is what’s in the vault, I’m thrilled that we can finally fling open the doors of that vault and make as much as possible available to Jeff’s fans: the old ones and the new ones, and the ones who have not yet been born.”

