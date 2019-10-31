Exclusive: Watch PJ Harvey’s video for ‘Red Right Hand’ from the ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack

Take a little walk to the edge of town...

PJ Harvey has shared the dramatic video for her cover of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ ‘Red Right Hand’, taken from the upcoming Peaky Blinders soundtrack. See it first on NME below.

Due for release on November 15, the first official Peaky Blinders soundtrack features music from across all five seasons of the acclaimed Birmingham crime series – including the likes of Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, The Last Shadow Puppets, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals, as well as Jehnny Beth’s new original ‘I’m The Man‘, Anna Calvi’s series five score ‘You’re Not God‘, and Richard Hawley’s Bob Dylan cover ‘Ballad of A Thin Man‘.

After proving to be a highlight of the music on Peaky Blinders season 2, Harvey’s cover of the show’s theme song ‘Red Right Hand’ will be made available for the first time on the new soundtrack release. To celebrate, a video has been made from the track – featuring some of the most volatile moments from throughout the show’s history.

Cillian Murphy, who plays lead Tommy Shelby in the show, told NME: “You just know when a song is ‘Peaky’. The artists are outsiders. They have resisted the tyranny of the mainstream, shall we say?”

Pre-order the soundtrack here.

Meanwhile, progress is already underway with season six of Peaky Blinders, with the show set to start filming at the start of next year before returning to screens in 2021.