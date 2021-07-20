EXID member Hani tests positive for COVID-19

EXID member Hani has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and has put a hold on her activities for the time being.

According to a report by SPOTV News, the actress and K-pop idol had undergone COVID-19 test after a staff member she was working with had tested positive for the coronavirus. Hani had initally used a self-test kit, but underwent a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm her diagnosis.

Sublime Artist Agency later confirmed the news in a statement to South Korea media outlets. “After becoming aware that a staff member she had been carrying out her scheduled activities with had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Hani underwent preemptive testing,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

“She received a positive test result this morning (July 20),” the company added. “Hani is currently following government guidelines, and the company is also taking the necessary measures.”

Sources from OSEN have shared that production plans for the upcoming drama IDOL: The Coup, which Hani si reportedly starring in, will temporarily be postponed. Staff members who have recently come in contact with the K-pop idol during filming are also being tested for COVID-19.

In related news, boyband CRAVITY are preparing to make their return with new music next month. “Please look forward to a new transformation by CRAVITY, who will return with more evolved music and performances,” Starship Entertainment said in a press statement. More information is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.