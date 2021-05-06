EXIT Festival adds 20 more artists to their 2021 line-up

EXIT Festival has added 20 new artists to the line-up for their 2021 event.

Set to return this year following the cancellation of the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, EXIT 2021 will be held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia from July 8-11.

EXIT, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, have already secured the likes of David Guetta, Metronomy and Four Tet to play at this summer’s festival.

Organisers have now added 20 more names to the bill for EXIT Festival 2021, including Asaf Avidan, Artbat, Meduza, Sabaton, DJ Topic, Amira Medunjanin, Buč Kesidi and Hot Since 82.

EXIT Festival are aiming to be one of the first major international music festivals to return this summer, with the local authorities in Serbia last month giving the green light for EXIT to proceed as planned in July.

The festival’s organisers say that their “main focus is health and safety”, with information on the COVID-related measures that they will be implementing at this year’s festival available to view here.

Tickets for EXIT Festival 2021 are on sale now, including a “Buy 4, Get 5” option – in which the fifth ticket is free of charge when groups purchase four tickets. You can find out more information here.