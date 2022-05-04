EXIT Festival announce 2022 NFT collection

EXIT Festival organisers have announced a new NFT collection ahead of this year’s main event.

The collection, which will start minting at this year’s Tomorrow conference on May 14, will include headphones featuring EXIT’s first logo from 2001 in 3D as well as the Tribe gift collection, intended for the earliest members of the the festival’s Discord community.

Owners of EXIT’s NFT art will also have the opportunity to hang out with some of EXIT’s headliners this year, as well as being granted exclusive access to the Dance Arena stage and secret parties at hidden locations across the festival site.

For more information on the NFT collection, as well as how to purchase and mint, head here.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will headline this year’s bash at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Serbia from July 7-10, alongside acts which include Calvin Harris, Napalm Death, Jax Jones, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, ZHU, James Arthur and Marky Ramone. You can view the full line-up so far below.

Tickets are on sale now and can purchased here. For more information, head to EXIT’s official website here.

Last year’s event was the first major festival to be held in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Health Centre Novi Sad and the association Project Lab, under the leadership of epidemiologist Marija Milić MD, conducted a COVID study at the festival, where they divided a total of 345 visitors into two groups: vaccinated and those who entered the festival with a negative test. They reportedly resulted in zero coronavirus infections.

Calvin Harris is also set to headline Creamfields South alongside David Guetta later this year, while he will perform alongside Carl Cox, Chase & Status, DJ EZ and Four Tet as part of the 2022 line-up for Glastonbury‘s Arcadia stage.