EXIT Festival announce first names for stacked 2024 line-up

The first wave of names have been unveiled for 2024’s EXIT Festival in Serbia, which is set to return to the city of Novi Sad in July.

Headliners over the weekend are set to include Black Eyed Peas and Gucci Mane, with the remaining headliners set to be revealed in the new year.

Also announced for the bill are Tom Morello, Carl Cox, Bonobo, Rudimental, John Newman and Dub FX. Check out the full list of names so far in the poster below.

The festival, located in the dramatic abandoned fortress Petrovaradin, on the banks of the Danube in Serbia’s second city, will run from July 10-14. Tickets are available here.

Posting the first wave of names on Instagram, the festival wrote: “EXIT STARSEEDS – YOU ARE THE CHOSEN ONES, AND SO ARE THE FIRST 24 ACTS FOR 2024!”

“Welcome to the most diverse start of a cosmic journey from 10-14 of July at our magical Petrovaradin Fortress with these first acts that will blow your mind!”

In 2023, headliners at EXIT included The Prodigy, with the festival honouring the group’s late vocalist Keith Flint with a special laser projection. Other headliners included Wu-Tang Clan, Chase & Status and Skrillex.

In October, Black Eyed Peas settled a legal case with the makers of a pooping unicorn toy over a parody of their song ‘My Humps’. The band’s publishers had sued the company MGA over alleged similarities between the 2005 single and one sung by the Poopsie Slime Surprise Dancing Unicorn toy.

Trap pioneer Gucci Mane teased in a social media post earlier this year that he might be considering a return to his old rap style, writing: “06 Gucci back who ready?”.

Gucci Mane has recently been occupied with running his label, 1017 Records, and building up its roster. The label last year recently released Mane’s ‘SoIcyBoyz’ album series, with its sixth and final instalment being 80 tracks long. It included signees KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco.