EXIT Festival announce new names for MTS Dance Arena

EXIT Festival has announced the line-up for this year’s MTS Dance Arena, as well as the acts playing the No Sleep and Urban Bug stages.

The four-day Serbian festival takes place between July 7-10 in the Petrovaradin Fortress. Adam Beyer, Enrico Sanguiliano, Stephan Bodzin, Mochakk, Blond:ish and Artbat will all play the Dance Arena stage, with more names still to come.

They join the already announced ANNA, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Anfisa Letyago, Reiner Zonneveld, Maceo Plex, Denis Sulta, Brina Knauss, Honey Dijon, Mathame, Boris Brejcha, Monolink and Satori.

Gerd Janson, DJ Tennis, Andhim, BĘÃTFÓØT and others are due to take on the No Sleep stage, while more than 30 local and regional artists will play the Urban Bug stage.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Calvin Harris have both been confirmed as headliners for the festival, with the likes of Bury Tomorrow, Coach Party, Napalm Death and The Undertones also playing.

Iggy Azalea, Afrojack, Alok and ATB were also all added to the main stage line-up recently.

Last year’s event was the first major festival to be held in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Health Centre Novi Sad and the association Project Lab, under the leadership of epidemiologist Marija Milić MD, conducted a COVID study at the festival, where they divided a total of 345 visitors into two groups: vaccinated and those who entered the festival with a negative test. They reportedly resulted in zero coronavirus infections.

Speaking about this year’s event, Dušan Kovačević, EXIT founder and CEO, said: “Last year’s edition also gave us a huge boost in terms of visitors and media, so we decided to further raise the level of line-up and to offer audiences around the world one of our strongest and most diverse editions ever.”

In other recent news, EXIT Festival organisers announced a new NFT collection ahead of this year’s main event.

The collection, which will start minting at this year’s Tomorrow conference on May 14, will include headphones featuring EXIT’s first logo from 2001 in 3D as well as the Tribe gift collection, intended for the earliest members of the the festival’s Discord community.

For more information on the NFT collection, as well as how to purchase and mint, head here.