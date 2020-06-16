EXIT Festival confirms first wave of acts for 2020 following postponement

EXIT Festival has confirmed a host of artists for its 2020 edition, which was recently postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The 20th anniversary edition of the event was pushed back from July last month (May 21), and will now take place between August 13-16. As the health crisis continues to disrupt live music, EXIT could be one of just a few European festivals to be given the green-light this year.

More than 30 acts have now been announced for EXIT 2020 including Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Nina Kraviz, Paul Kalkbrenner, Boris Brejcha, Tale Of Us, Robin Schulz, Ofenbach and Laibach.

Elsewhere on the bill, Roni Size – who headlined 20 years ago – will appear during an exclusive B2B set with LTJ Bukem featuring MC Dynamite. You can see the announcement video below.

More acts are set to be added to the EXIT Festival 2020 line-up over the coming weeks.

With organisers previously stating that the event would “probably not” run at full 55,000-capacity, 40-stage format, they have now confirmed that “at least 20 stages and zones” will be on offer. The number of attendees will also be limited to 50% of the festival’s usual capacity.

These restrictions have been put in place in line with current health and government guidelines.



Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić recommended EXIT be postponed from its original dates instead of being cancelled “because we expect the situation in the whole of August to be totally under control by then”.

“The festival in its full format will probably not return until 2021,” EXIT co-founder Dušan Kovačević said, “but we are delighted to hear that the health situation is becoming increasingly better and that we’ll be able to mark the 20th anniversary of Exit this summer with a meaningful and safe event.”