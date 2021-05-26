EXIT Festival has announced that they will offer doses of the coronavirus vaccine to international artists and festivalgoers who attend their event this summer.

The Serbian festival, which will be held in Novi Sad from July 8-11, is set to go ahead as planned with the country aiming to fully open from June 21 due to Serbia’s “successful mass vaccination programme and significantly decreased number of new Covid cases”.

EXIT, who are also offering 3000 free festival tickets to medical workers this year, has partnered with the Serbian Ministry of Health to organise”a few thousand” coronavirus vaccine doses for international artists and visitors to the festival “as a way to aid countries that currently have vaccine shortages”.

Information about how EXIT’s vaccine drive for international visitors will work will be announced soon. You can find out more information about how EXIT and the Serbian festival sector are planning to safely welcome festivalgoers from other countries this summer here.

“Serbia has been one of the global leaders in mass vaccination for months,” Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said in a statement today (May 26). “Thanks to that, we have an ever-improving epidemiological situation and the plan is to open the country for gatherings, concerts and festivals on June 21.

“In this way, we show not only the care for the event industry that contributes so much to our tourism and economy, but we also fight for the mental health of young people.

“We also confirm the strategic commitment of the Government of Serbia towards the development of creative industries. EXIT Festival, which our country is globally proud of, happening this July will be one of the important symbols of Serbia’s victory over the pandemic.”

This year’s EXIT Festival line-up includes the likes of David Guetta, Tyga and DJ Snake – you can check out the current EXIT 2021 line-up and find ticket information here.