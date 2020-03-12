Exclusive: Listen to ‘Hell In A Handcart’ from Years & Years’ Emre Türkmen’s side project Exit Kid

Years & Years‘ Emre Türkmen has returned with his side project Exit Kid, sharing the single ‘Hell In A Handcart’ — listen to the exclusive premiere of the track on NME below.

Türkmen has once again teamed up with Years & Years’ former touring drummer Dylan Bell to continue their side project after the pair released their debut self-titled EP back in 2017.

The grungy indie-pop track is accompanied by the kaleidoscopic Jim Friend-directed video — check out the entertaining and trippy clip for Exit Kid’s ‘Hell In A Handcart’ below.

Speaking about ‘Hell In A Handcart’, Türkmen explained: “The song was written at the tail-end of a long tour (probably hungover) and I was feeling tired and missing home.

“Trump was getting elected, Brexit was happening, Instagram was picking up steam and it felt like all these things were connected.”

Bell added about the video: “We all got together and wanted to make something really weird, about people in control, disorder, things deteriorating — entropy, essentially.

“We also wanted to bring in some 90’s nostalgia with nods to Blur’s ‘Song 2’ video, Elastica and Smashing Pumpkins. We wanted to start in the real world and then descend further into some trippy chaos.”

Exit Kid have also announced a London headline show at The Shacklewell Arms on April 7, with ticket details set to be announced soon.

Last October, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander was cast in Russell T Davies’ upcoming Channel 4 drama Boys.