EXO announce seventh album ‘Exist’, arriving next month

EXO have officially announced their seventh album, titled ‘Exist’ – watch a short trailer for the record below.

The K-pop band’s new LP will drop on July 10 at 6pm KST, and will be the group’s first record in two years.

The 12-second trailer for the album features a shining star-like visual and a sharp piece of instrumental noise.

The announcement of the album comes after SM Entertainment announced their plans to release new EXO music later this year. In May, SM Entertainment released an earnings report where it previewed plans for its upcoming releases.

Watch the trailer for ‘Exist’ below.

Elsewhere, EXO are working on a new reality show, SM Entertainment confirmed this week.

In a statement to South Korean news outlet Newsen on Thursday (June 8), the label revealed that that all active members of EXO are set to film a brand-new reality show together in Korea.

On the same day, seven members of EXO – namely Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun – were spotted together at Gimpo Airport by Dispatch. The missing members are Kai, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, and Lay, who has largely been on hiatus since 2017.

The news comes just a week after EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen notified SM Entertainment that they would be terminating their contracts with the K-pop agency, though the three EXO members later said in a separate statement that they intend to continue being members of the group.

On June 1, the trio’s legal representative Lee Jae-hak said in a statement that the K-pop idols would be ending their contracts with SM Entertainment due to “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”.