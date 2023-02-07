EXO’s Baekhyun officially discharged from military service, celebrates with livestream

EXO singer Baekhyun has been officially discharged from mandatory military service, and returned with a special livestream to commemorate the occasion.

The K-pop idol was officially been discharged from his two-year military service on February 5, nearly two years since he enlisted for active duty on May 6, 2021, his 29th birthday. His label, SM Entertainment, announced on February 5 that Baekhyun would be holding a special livestream on EXO’s official YouTube channel the next day to celebrate.

“We’re meeting tomorrow! I feel nervous?” the singer tweeted to fans on February 5 ahead of his livestream, as translated by Soompi. “I used to be good at talking, but what if I’m not good at talking [tomorrow?]” Baekhyun also uploaded a personal message to EXO’s fan club: “Eris [Baekhyun’s nickname for the group’s fanbase, EXO-L], you waited a long time, right? I’m here! Now, I’m not going anywhere.”

낼 우리만나네! 떨리네?… ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ나 말잘했는데 말 잘 못하면어뜨카지 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) February 5, 2023

During the livestream on February 6, Baekhyun answered fans’ questions about his experience serving in the military and his plans for the coming year, now that he will be returning to the music industry both as a soloist and as part of EXO. When asked about the possibility of a solo concert from the singer this year, Baekhyun responded: “My solo concert will be… this year. Yes, this year.”

Baekhyun: My solo concert will be… This year… Oh~ This year… ^.ㅅ^ Just casually dropping spoilers as usual ㅋㅋㅋpic.twitter.com/72PJkarSPo — 쉰花 ❄️ (@xunhuas) February 6, 2023

Baekhyun’s return also heightens the chances of EXO releasing new music as a full group, which they have not done since 2019’s ‘Obsession’. On December 31, 2022, leader Suho took to his personal Instagram to announce plans for EXO to make a comeback sometime in 2023.

In other EXO news, bandmate Chen recently returned with his third solo mini-album ‘Last Scene’ in November 2022, which marked his first solo music since he was discharged from mandatory military service earlier that year. Though the idol has released a handful of K-drama soundtrack singles both before and after his enlistment, his last official solo comeback was in October 2019 with the release of the ‘Dear My Dear’ mini-album.