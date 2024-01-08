EXO’s Baekhyun launches new agency, signs bandmates Chen and Xiumin

EXO member Baekhyun has launched his own agency called INB100, and has signed bandmates Chen and Xiumin to the company.

EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin announced today (January 8) that the singers will “start anew” at INB100, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The trio – who also make up the sub-unit EXO-CBX – will carry out their “solo activities” under the new label “with the mutual agreement” of SM Entertainment, INB100 said in a statement.

“Now 13 years into their career, the EXO-CBX members have been repeatedly asking themselves about their future and many more regarding the life of an artist after their 20s, especially in a fast-changing K-pop,” the agency added. “The beginning of this label is based on their long deliberation and ambitions.”

In a separate statement, SM Entertainment also confirmed that “all eight members” of EXO will continue to perform together as a group. “They will not only present new music and performance but also interact with fans through various events, including a meet-and-greet slated for April,” it added, per Yonhap News Agency.

The K-pop agency also revealed that it is in “constant discussion” with EXO member D.O. about his future activities, while noting that the singer has “agreed to continue to perform as EXO”. D.O. left SM Entertainment in October 2023, after 11 years with the label.

Notably, Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin were the three members of EXO who had filed to terminate their contracts with SM Entertainment in June 2023. The trio late dropped the suit after reportedly revolving their differences with K-pop agency over what was described as a “misunderstanding”.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, SM Entertainment had refuted reports that EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol were signing with a different agency for their solo careers. The duo make up the boyband’s sub-unit, EXO-SC.