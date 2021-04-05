EXO’s Baekhyun to enlist in the military on his birthday

Baekhyun of EXO has confirmed that he will be enlisting in the military next month.

On April 2, SM Entertainment and Baekhyun announced that the K-pop singer will begin his compulsory military service on May 6. The enlistment will also fall on the singer’s 29th birthday.

“This isn’t a permanent separation,” the singer wrote on fan community app LYSN, as translated by Soompi. “So instead of endlessly waiting for me and missing me and being sad during the brief time that we’re apart, I’m going to try various methods for us to feel like we’re spending time together, even if it’s in a different form! I’m going to work harder and prepare lots of things!”

His agency also revealed that he will be enlisting as a social worker after three weeks of basic training. According to Dispatch, this is due to the singer’s hypothyroidism. He will be the sixth member of EXO to enlist, after Xiumin, D.O, Chen, Suho and Chanyeol, the first two of whoom have already completed their service.

Baekhyun recently releases the single ‘Bambi’, from his third mini-album of the same title. “I think with ‘Bambi’, I’m turning into an adult from a boy,” the EXO member said during an online press conference, per The Korea Herald.

The mini-album also includes contributions from R&B singer Clode on ‘Love Scene’, who previously worked on ‘Love Again’ from Baekhyun’s 2020 project ‘Delight’. Baekhyun kicked off his solo career in 2019 with his first solo mini-album ‘City Lights’, which became the best-selling album by a solo artist in the history of South Korea’s Gaon Music Chart