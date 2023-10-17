EXO’s Baekhyun joins new ‘League of Legends’ boyband, Heartsteel

Riot Games has announced its new League of Legends virtual boyband Heartsteel, featuring K-pop idol Baekhyun of EXO.

Today (October 17), Riot Games revealed Heartsteel on the official League of Legends Twitter account. The boyband will be made up of six members, featuring the characters of Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone K’ Sante and Sett.

Baekhyun of K-pop boyband EXO will voice the character of Ezreal. He will be joined by Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI (as Sett), Nigerian singer Tobi Lou (K’Sante) and American musician Cal Scruby (Kayn). The other two members of Heartsteel, Aphelios and Yone, have been designated as the group’s songwriter and producer, respectively.

Advertisement

Heartsteel will release their first single, titled ‘Paranoia’, on October 23 at 8am PT. The track is available to pre-save on Spotify, Apple Music and more.

“Riot’s virtual artists have been some of the most innovative and beloved music moments for our players,” Maria Egan, Riot Games Entertainment’s Global Head of Music & Events, said in a press release per CNA Lifestyle. “The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life.

“Heartsteel is a deep collaboration between all our talented in-house creative teams and some incredible new artists,” she added. “The ethos of Heartsteel is a supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts: A philosophy that our community embodies every day through their dedication to our games.”

Heartsteel are the fourth virtual group Riot Games has created with characters from League of Legends. They follow the heavy metal band Pentakill, the K-pop girl group K/DA and hip hop collective True Damage. Notably, both K/DA and True Damage featured vocals by K-pop idol Soyeon of girl group (G)I-DLE.

Meanwhile, Riot Games recently teamed up with K-pop girl group NewJeans for the song ‘Gods’, the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.