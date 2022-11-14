EXO’s Chen returns with third solo mini-album ‘Last Scene’

EXO vocalist Chen has made a comeback with his third solo record ‘Last Scene’, along with a sombre music video of its title track.

On November 14 at 6PM KST, the EXO singer unveiled his third solo album ‘Last Scene’, led by the single of the same name. At the same time, Chen also dropped a heart-wrenching visual for the track starring Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo.

In the video, Park drives through the night in tears as he thinks of a former love interest, eventually arriving at a beach as the sun begins to rise. “You say your goodbyes, I just listen / First time seeing this scene, it’ll be our last,” croons Chen in the piano-led ballad.

‘Last Scene’ marks Chen’s first comeback since being discharged from two years of military service earlier this year. While the singer had released a handful of OSTs for K-dramas shortly before and after his enlistment, his last official solo comeback had been his October 2019 mini-album ‘Dear My Dear’.

That record, which was led by the single ‘Shall We?’, came just six months after his debut mini-album ‘April, and a Flower’, was released earlier that same year.

Earlier in July, Chen made an appearance at K-pop festival HallyuPopFest London 2022, closing the first night of the concert. In a recap of the event, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the singer, writing that Chen “puts his goosebump-inducing vocals at the centre of attention as he stands alone on the stage, looking like he’s pouring every ounce of emotion in his body into the songs.”