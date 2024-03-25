EXO’s D.O. announces 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour

EXO singer D.O. – real name Doh Kyung-soo – has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour of Asia.

READ MORE: The 10 best EVERGLOW songs

Today (March 25), EXO’s D.O. announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour of Asia, which will kick off on June 8 with a two-date show in Seoul, South Korea.

In the same month, the singer will also perform in the East Asian cities of Taipei and Hong Kong. In July 2024, D.O. will bring his ‘Bloom’ tour to three cities in Japan, as well as the Indonesia capital of Jakarta.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the EXO member will head to Southeast Asia, with concerts in Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, before wrapping up his tour in September in the city state of Singapore.

The venues and ticketing details of D.O.’s 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for D.O.’s 2024 ‘Bloom’ fan concert tour are:

JUNE 2024

08: Seoul, South Korea

09: Seoul, South Korea

22: Taipei, Taiwan

29: Hong Kong, China

JULY 2024

12: Jakarta, Indonesia

18: Tokyo, Japan

19: Nagoya, Japan

21: Osaka, Japan

AUGUST 2024

10: Bangkok, Thailand

17: Malaysia

31: Manila, the Philippines

SEPTEMBER 2024

28: Singapore, Singapore

Advertisement

In other touring news, Korean-American musician BM of K-pop group KARD has announced his upcoming ‘After the After Party’ tour, which will feature six shows in the US across May 2024.

Meanwhile, South Korea-based Japanese girl group XG have announced their 2024 ‘The First Howl’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, North America, Europe and more.

Plus, boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Act: Promise’ world tour, which will kick off with concerts in Seoul, followed by shows in the US this May and June.