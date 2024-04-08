EXO’s D.O announces new mini-album ‘Blossom’, due out in May

EXO singer D.O has announced a new solo mini-album called ‘Blossom’, due out next month.

D.O announced ‘Blososm’ today (April 8) through his label Company Soosoo‘s social media, which included the first visual for the upcoming record. The teaser image features a humanoid figurine made of various mechanical keyboard components, with a keycap spelling out ‘D.O’ for a head.

‘Blossom’ will feature six new songs and will be led by a title track called ‘Mars’, according to a notice posted to the label’s website. The mini-album is due out on May 7 at 6pm KST.

‘Blossom’ will most notably mark D.O’s first music release since he left long-time label SM Entertainment in October 2023 after 11 years with the company. Thereafter he founded Company Soosoo with a former SM Entertainment manager for his solo projects.

The upcoming release will also be the EXO member’s third solo mini-album, arriving about eight months after his sophomore release ‘Expectation’ in September 2023. He officially branched out as a solo act in July 2021 with the release of debut mini-album ‘Empathy’, led by title track ‘Rose’.

Following the release of ‘Blossom’, D.O will embark on an expansive tour of Asia in support of the record. The tour will begin with two kick-off shows in Seoul on June 8 and 9, before he proceeds to play shows in cities across Southeast Asia, Japan and East Asia until September 2024.